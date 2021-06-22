Hawks book East Finals spot

PHILADELPHIA • Kevin Huerter scored a play-off career-high 27 points as the upstart Atlanta Hawks punched their ticket to their first National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference Finals in six years on Sunday with a 103-96 Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

All-Star Trae Young finished with 21 points and 10 assists, John Collins had 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to score 17 points for the Hawks, who won three games in Philadelphia to take the series 4-3.

The Hawks will now face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the East Finals tomorrow, with the opportunity to make their maiden championship appearance.

Atlanta, seeded fifth, had surprised by dispatching the New York Knicks in five games in the opening round and again upset the odds by eliminating the Sixers, the top-seeded team in the East.

They needed a balanced offence in Sunday's winner-take-all contest and despite missing personnel - they were without De'Andre Hunter due to a knee injury - the visitors had the hot hand through Huerter.

After the game, Young slipped off his jersey and went up into the stands at the Wells Fargo Centre to hand it to his father for Father's Day. "A winning jersey. I wanted to win it for my dad," he said.

Joel Embiid scored a game-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, while teammates Tobias Harris added 24 points and 14 rebounds and Seth Curry had 16 points, but most damningly, All-Star Ben Simmons had his worst game of the series, scoring just five points.

"We felt like this was going to be our year. It sucks. There is a lot to regret," Embiid said.

The All-Star centre also seemed to blame Simmons for choosing to pass instead of scoring with 3min 29sec remaining.

The Sixers were down 88-86 when the latter passed to Matisse Thybulle when it seemed easier to score and, when the guard missed one of his free throws, awarded after he was fouled, the Hawks snaffled up the rebound before reeling off a quick 5-0 spurt, which Embiid called "the turning point".

Elsewhere, Devin Booker delivered a first career triple-double, comprising 40 points, 13 boards and 11 assists, as the Phoenix Suns shook off some play-off rust to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in the opening game of the West Finals earlier on Sunday.

The Suns were without All-Star Chris Paul, who is in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, while the Clippers were missing All-Star Kawhi Leonard, out indefinitely with a knee injury picked up last week.

Game 2 is scheduled for tonight in Phoenix in what is a match-up between two franchises trying to cap their storybook seasons by winning their first NBA title. The Clippers have never been to the Finals before, while the Suns last made it in 1993.

