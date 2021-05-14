Harden's 'easy' 18 pts in return as sixth man

BROOKLYN • James Harden had fond memories of being the National Basketball Association's best sixth man and on Wednesday night, he was glad to relive those moments back in 2011-12.

The Brooklyn guard collected 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in his return from a strained right hamstring as the Nets posted a 128-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs in New York.

He came off the bench for the first time since April 22, 2012, when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He played under a minutes restriction after missing the previous 18 games, and he wound up logging 25min 44sec of court time in his first game since April 5.

"Not to like brag or anything, but I'm like really, really good at this game. That sixth-man role, I mastered that as well," he said.

"I got an award for that role. That role is easy. Come in and impact the game. Do whatever it takes to win, whether it's defensively or offensively. But that's my role no matter what, especially on this team."

Brooklyn improved to 28-7 when Harden plays. He had missed 20 of the last 21 games and the Nets were only 12-9 in that span.

After spending most of the game facilitating others, he scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer with 1:53 left that gave the Nets a 122-108 lead and essentially sealed it.

The Nets (46-24) won their third straight and moved within 1½ games of the Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn also inched 1½ games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks in the race for the No. 2 seed.

Landry Shamet led Brooklyn with 21 points on a night when Kyrie Irving sat out after suffering a facial injury in the team's win at Chicago on Tuesday.

Nicolas Claxton contributed a career-high 18 points, Jeff Green added 16 and Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown chipped in 14 apiece as the Nets shot 60.8 per cent from the floor and handed out 33 assists.

DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, but San Antonio (33-36) lost for the seventh time in nine games and dropped three games behind the ninth-placed Memphis Grizzlies in the West.

Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills added 15 apiece for the Spurs, who shot 42.6 per cent and made only eight of 31 three-point attempts.

"I just want to win and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win," Murray said. "But at the end of the day, the situation we're in, the last option is getting that play-in berth and going to see what we can do to try to get in the play-offs."

Elsewhere, Damian Lillard scored 30 points, C.J. McCollum added 26 and the Portland Trail Blazers led the entire second half en route to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Carmelo Anthony also played a key role in the win with 18 points off the bench to help Portland (41-29) earn a fifth straight win.

Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points to lead the Jazz, who struggled more than usual in the absence of injured All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.

The Jazz (50-20) saw their lead over the second-placed Phoenix Suns (48-21) slip to 1½ games in the race for the overall No. 1 seed.

In Los Angeles, Kyle Kuzma drove for the decisive lay-up with 6.9sec left to give the Lakers a 124-122 victory over Houston. The hosts were without stars LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (adductor). The seventh-place Lakers (40-30) are a game behind Dallas and Portland and would need to finish in at least sixth place to avoid the West's play-in round.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

QUALIFIED FOR PLAY-OFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks

Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat

New York Knicks

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Utah Jazz

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets