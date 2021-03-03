Harden works in overdrive to secure OT win over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO • The Brooklyn Nets are not missing the injured Kevin Durant much. With James Harden and Kyrie Irving at the helm, the team are now on a 7-1 run even without their star forward.

Harden, who joined the Nets only in January, again proved his worth with another triple-double as Brooklyn clinched a 124-113 National Basketball Association (NBA) overtime win at the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

The guard scored 30 points, dished out 15 assists and pulled down 14 rebounds for his seventh triple-double of the season.

He is also the first player to put up 30-plus points, 15-plus assists and 10-plus rebounds with zero turnovers in a game since 1977-78.

"Honestly, I just try to find ways to impact the game and not just scoring the basketball," he told ESPN.

"We have a number of guys that can put the ball in the basket. Just being a distributor of getting guys shots, getting guys easy buckets.

"I feel like it's my job. Just playing the game (the) right way, not forcing anything, trying to make the right play, trying to get guys shots. That's kind of my mindset every single game and it's been working."

The Nets were up 108-98 with 2min 12sec to play in regulation before San Antonio scored 10 straight points, the final two on Dejounte Murray's off-balance, scrambling jumper from just inside the arc at the buzzer that sent the game into overtime.

Brooklyn scored the first eight points of the extra period and never looked back, winning their ninth game in their past 10 contests to improve to 23-13, and keeping up the chase on Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers (23-12).

The Nets also won in San Antonio for the first time since Jan 22, 2002, a span of 17 straight games.

Irving added 27 points with Bruce Brown scoring 23 and Nicolas Claxton hitting a season-best 17 points off the bench.

Durant missed his eighth straight game with a left hamstring strain and will not return until after the All-Star break.

DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 22 points and 11 assists, Murray and Lonnie Walker IV scored 19 each, Jakob Poeltl and Patty Mills hit 14 apiece and Trey Lyles had 10.

"I thought they were great," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said of his team, who dropped to 17-13 and sixth place in the West.

"Really worked hard. They have dug down deep all year and never gave up."

Elsewhere, Zion Williamson produced a dominant performance as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the NBA-leading Utah Jazz with a 129-124 victory.

Pelicans prodigy Williamson finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to give New Orleans (15-19) the win over the Jazz (27-8).

"My mindset was, whatever I can do to give my teammates energy, I'm going to do it," said the 20-year-old power forward, whose dominant 15-point third quarter gave the Pelicans a double-digit lead heading into the fourth.

"After the first two quarters of me kind of reading their defence, I really got a feel for it and I just was on the attack."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE