Harden tells nets: talk less, just go do it

LOS ANGELES • It is time for the Brooklyn Nets to stop feeling sorry for themselves and start showing why they should be in the National Basketball Association (NBA) championship conversation.

Ever since Kevin Durant got injured last month - he is out indefinitely with a ligament sprain - the Nets have been in a slump without the league's top scorer this season.

But after reaching a nadir in Wednesday's 112-101 NBA loss - the team's sixth in a row - at the Sacramento Kings, who are 13th in the Western Conference and had lost seven straight coming into the game, James Harden said he had enough of their poor displays.

"I think we've done too much talking," the All-Star guard, who was one of the worst players here with just four points, added.

"It's just, we got to go out there and do it, and do it consistently. We have times when we're great, and we have times when we're really bad. We just got to find some consistency throughout the course of games more times than not.

Asked why the Nets, tipped to be among the front runners to finish top of the East and win their first NBA championship, were struggling, Harden admitted he was baffled. "You know just as good as I do," he said.

"We just got a lot of different things internally - line-ups, we haven't had no continuity yet. So it's just one of those things where you got to keep going. There's nothing else to do but keep going, keep pushing forward.

"I think it's everything. A little bit of everything... It's definitely frustrating. It's definitely difficult. But we got to find a way to get out of it as a group."

Brooklyn have now dropped to sixth in the East (29-22) and if their free fall continues, they may even find themselves among the contenders for the play-in tournament, rather than advancing to the play-offs automatically.

Analysts have suggested that the Nets should hold a players-only meeting to get to the bottom of the team's issues, but Kyrie Irving is not convinced that is the solution, even as he agreed the team's slide was alarming.

The All-Star guard, who had 14 points, said: "I've been in quite a few players-only meetings, and if we do have a players-only meeting, I know not to tell you all.

"The get-better jargon that we consistently use, it can get mundane. Game to game, we're feeling like we're coming out with some morale victories if we lose, but I'm tired of that.

"I respect James' opinion. When you're going through a losing streak, not really many people want to be hearing the same thing over and over again, so I definitely feel for him... But for us, it's just getting closer as a group."

In Los Angeles, Anthony Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Carmelo Anthony added 24 points as the Lakers (25-27), missing LeBron James for the fourth straight game, ended a three-game losing streak with a 99-94 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Ja Morant totalled 23 points and nine assists as the Memphis Grizzlies fended off several comeback attempts by the New York Knicks to record a 120-108 road victory.

The guard, who will be an All-Star for the first time later this month as a starter for the West, could not extend his franchise record of seven straight 30-point games but Memphis (36-18) strengthened their hold on third place in the West.

In the East, Spencer Dinwiddie delivered a triple-double of 14 points, 12 boards and 10 assists to power the short-handed Washington Wizards to a 106-103 win over the hosts Philadelphia 76ers.

