Harden set to stay in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA • Sixers star James Harden has declined his US$47.4 million (S$66 million) player option for next season but plans to stay with the National Basketball Association (NBA) team that will now have more money available to bolster their roster, American media said on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer was among multiple outlets reporting the move as the NBA's deadline for picking up or declining contract options passed.

Harden, who joined the Philadelphia 76ers in February in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, is reportedly prepared to accept less than the maximum he could command as a free agent as the Sixers seek to add talent around him and star centre Joel Embiid. The Inquirer reported that P.J. Tucker is likely headed to Philadelphia.

All-Star guard Harden averaged 22 points and 10.3 assists in 65 games with the Nets and 76ers last season, during which he was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Ben Simmons and Seth Curry to the Nets.

But the Sixers still lost in the second round of the play-offs. After the Miami Heat eliminated them, Harden indicated he planned to remain in Philadelphia - and do what he could contractually to help them build a winning team.

"I'll be here, yeah," he said. "Whatever allows this team to continue to grow and get better - and do the things necessary to win and compete at the highest level."

In other contract moves, ESPN reported that Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal declined his US$36.4 million option and will become a free agent. The Wizards will still have a chance to sign the All-Star guard to a new five-year maximum contract or he could decide to sign with another team on a four-year maximum deal, with the free agency negotiating period starting yesterday.

In another eye-catching pre-free agency move, the Atlanta Hawks reportedly acquired All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs for veteran Danilo Gallinari and three future first-round draft selections.

Murray will be a dangerous complement to explosive Atlanta scorer Trae Young as the Hawks aim to regain the form that saw them reach the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago before they fell in the first round to Miami last term.

