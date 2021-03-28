Harden hits 44 as Nets down Pistons

WASHINGTON • James Harden delivered game highs of 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists on Friday to power the Brooklyn Nets to a 113-111 win over the Detroit Pistons, while Boston ended Milwaukee's eight-game National Basketball Association (NBA) win streak.

Harden missed Wednesday's loss at Utah with neck soreness but returned with a vengeance at Detroit, hitting 14 of 30 from the floor, 4-of-11 three-pointers, and 12-of-14 free throws. It was his highest-scoring performance since joining the Nets from Houston, helping Brooklyn improve to 31-15 and making a case for himself as the NBA Most Valuable Player.

He scored 12 of Brooklyn's 15 points in a key stretch that ended early in the fourth quarter and turned a one-point deficit into a 10-point Nets lead.

"I just try to go out there and give my teammates every single thing I can bring to the game," Harden said. "I just take what the defence gives me, just play the game the right way and try to be efficient."

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving missing from the Nets' line-up, Harden has raised his game. Also inspired was reserve Blake Griffin, who added 17 points in his return after leaving Detroit for the Nets.

Boston's Jayson Tatum scored 34 points and Marcus Smart added 23 to spark the Celtics over hosts Milwaukee 122-114 after losing 10 of their previous 11 road contests.

"We played with good purpose, good connectivity," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "Everybody that played gave us a good lift."

Milwaukee fell to 29-15, falling a game behind Brooklyn into third in the Eastern Conference, while Boston improved to 22-23.

Khris Middleton had 19 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 16 despite being benched in the fourth quarter.

"They were excellent and we didn't play our best. We weren't as good as them tonight," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We didn't play good enough."

For the Los Angeles Lakers, playing at their highest level has been almost impossible since they lost LeBron James to an ankle injury.



But the defending champions finally figured out how to win without their superstar, using a 19-2 run right after half-time to claim a 100-86 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

Montrezl Harrell had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Dennis Schroder added 17 points, while Talen Horton-Tucker contributed 15 points as the Lakers ended a four-game losing streak.

The Lakers won despite committing 23 turnovers. They also made just one three-pointer on 10 attempts and trailed 51-44 at the break. The 44 points matched their lowest first half this season.

"We struggled in third quarters the past couple of games and we wanted to make sure this one was ours," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "We were flying around, our communication was great and I liked our determination."

