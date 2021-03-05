Harden explodes in winning return to Houston

HOUSTON • James Harden returned to Houston on Wednesday for the first time since his tumultuous departure from the Rockets, posting a triple-double to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 132-114 victory over his former National Basketball Association (NBA) team.

The All-Star, greeted by a first-quarter video tribute, cheers and a smattering of boos, delivered 29 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists to fuel Brooklyn, where he finally landed in January after demanding a trade from a team with whom he spent eight full seasons.

"I'm excited. I mean, we got a win," Harden said. "We've been playing very, very good basketball, and to finish out strong like this going into the All-Star break means a lot to us."

He was grateful for the tribute video that showcased his accomplishments in Houston, including the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player award and the league scoring title for the past three seasons.

He became just the sixth player in league history to record a triple-double in his first game against his former team to help the Nets overcome the continued absence of Kevin Durant, out for the eighth straight game with a hamstring problem.

"As far as playing in Houston, a lot of mixed emotions with the fans, but I knew that was going to happen," Harden said. "I just wanted to come out here and give them a show. For me, once I get on that court, it's just 'try to win'.

"So that was kind of my feeling: win the game and do whatever it takes and do what you've been doing."

Despite his acrimonious exit which has left the Rockets in a downward spiral - they have now suffered 13 successive defeats - owner Tilman Fertitta reportedly still intends to eventually retire Harden's No. 13 jersey and hang it in the Toyota Centre rafters.

On the planned gesture, the guard said: "My reaction was hopefully I did something right. Obviously, I came up short of a championship, but the work on and off the court that put in over those past eight years was elite... so hopefully, that outweighs that."

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 40 points and pulled down 19 rebounds to lead the 76ers to a 131-123 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz in a clash of the top teams in the East and West. Tobias Harris scored 11 of his 22 points in overtime to lift the Sixers to victory over the league-leading Jazz.



Nets guard James Harden driving to the basket over former Rockets teammate Ben McLemore at the Toyota Centre on Wednesday. He finished with team highs in points (29) and assists (14) while adding 10 rebounds and three steals. PHOTO: REUTERS



Utah star Donovan Mitchell finished with 33 points, but was ejected after receiving his second technical in the extra period and the All-Star guard later lashed out at game officials.

"I'm never, ever one to blame a ref, blame an official, but this is getting out of hand," he said. "The fact that we continuously get s*****d in a way by this... it's getting ridiculous."

