Hard time for Williamson against Bucks

New Orleans Pelicans' rookie star Zion Williamson being surrounded by three Milwaukee Bucks players in a 120-108 National Basketball Association defeat at home on Tuesday. The 19-year-old forward scored 20 points despite a dismal 5-of-19 shooting from the floor and had seven rebounds and five assists, while Brandon Ingram led the team with 32 points. Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 of his 34 points in a 42-24 third quarter to help the league-leading Bucks (43-7) come back from 61-58 down at half-time.