'Happiest Place on Earth' not for all

NEW YORK • Not all National Basketball Association (NBA) players are thrilled about the league's plan to restart action in a "bubble" within the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

As a result, the league and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are working on an agreement to allow players to voluntarily skip the season's resumption with no consequences.

A conference call involving up to 50 players reportedly saw some of the participants express concern about the health and safety protocols surrounding the resumption of play, tentatively on July 31.

While the doubts have not yet risen to the level for the NBPA to seek protocol changes, scepticism about the plan is growing, especially among players whose teams are not viewed as legitimate contenders to reach the NBA Finals.

The sentiment is being driven by concern over both the pandemic and the nationwide anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

Training camp is set to begin in mid-July for the 22 teams who were in play-off positions or within six games of a spot when the NBA suspended its season on March 11.

Among the major sticking points is that visitors will not be permitted until the end of the first round of the play-offs, almost seven weeks after players arrive at Disney World. Players who leave reportedly will be subject to a 10-day quarantine period upon their return.

ESPN also reported that players and coaches who are considered high risk for complications related to Covid-19 are being identified and those that fall within that category might be granted permission to stay home.

Those without a medical waiver may also opt out by forfeiting their pay for their teams' last eight regular-season games.

