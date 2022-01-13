Grizzlies the hottest NBA team now: Kerr

MEMPHIS • The Memphis Grizzlies are fourth in the Western Conference but at the moment, they are playing like they are the best team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

That was the assertion made by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr after his team, who are second in the West, suffered a 116-108 road defeat on Tuesday.

On the Grizzlies, who racked up a record-extending 10th consecutive victory, he called the hosts "the hottest team in the league".

"It was a great game. Two of the best teams in the league. We gave ourselves a chance, but we didn't play well enough to win," Kerr said.

Ja Morant led all scorers with 29 points as Memphis returned home to the FedExForum following two wins in Los Angeles over the Lakers and the Clippers.

The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year seized control late in the game, scoring five points in the final minute, and later declared that the Grizzlies were earning everyone's respect.

While Memphis, who have never won the NBA title, made the play-offs last season after a three-year absence, they were bounced in the first round.

They have genuine ambitions of a deeper run this season, having won 20 out of their past 24 games, a sequence that has also seen them beat the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, two other championship contenders.

After falling just short of his maiden All-Star nomination last season, Morant, who at 22 is the youngest player to average at least 25 points per game in a double-digit winning streak in NBA history, is set to win that accolade next month.

But his ambitions do not stop there, with the guard saying: "No. 1, we're one of the best teams in the league.

"I feel like that's No. 1. And No. 2, we're showing how deep our roster is. No matter what's thrown at us, we bounce back from it and come out and win games.