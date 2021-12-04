Grizzlies in NBA record 73-pt win

MEMPHIS • The magic number for the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night was 73, and reserve guard De'Anthony Melton emphasised it was a team effort that contributed to their record-breaking victory.

The Grizzlies clobbered the hapless Oklahoma City Thunder 152-79, as nine players reached double figures to give them the largest margin of victory in National Basketball Association (NBA) history.

"Man, it feels great," said Melton. "It feels great to be in the history books, especially in front of our home crowd. We did it one through 15. Everybody contributed."

Memphis are the first NBA team in history to win by at least 70 points. The previous mark of 68 points was held by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hammered the Miami Heat 148-80 on Dec 17, 1991.

The Grizzlies' previous biggest winning margin was 49 in a 133-84 victory over the Houston Rockets in February, and the most points they had scored in a game before Thursday was 144, set in January 2007 against the Golden State Warriors.

Jaren Jackson Jr led the assault with 27 points, while Spanish forward Santi Aldama finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis (12-10), who have won three straight games despite being without injured star guard Ja Morant.

"We got to keep locking in defensively. When our defence and our offence are going, we are a deadly team," added Melton.

The Grizzlies' bench stepped up mightily as six of the seven reserves finished in double figures including Melton, who shot eight of 10 from the floor and made three of five three-point attempts en route to 19 points at the FedExForum.

Memphis led 72-36 at half-time and kept up the intensity, eventually pulling ahead by as many as 78 points. It was the largest lead in an NBA game since 1996-97.

"Franchise records are obviously great. Proud of our guys that they don't think about that," said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins.

"We're just motivated by what are our standards every night. Tonight was on pretty full display both offensively and defensively."

The lowly Thunder (6-16) now have the unfortunate records for the largest road loss and the largest home loss in league history. In May, they were beaten at home by 57 points by the Indiana Pacers.

But Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said the score was not a fair reflection of the team's ability.

"Obviously, it was a combination of things," he said. "They played with great force and pace. They made some shots.

"We didn't shoot it well early and just really couldn't get a grip on the game. Any part of the game."

In Phoenix, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne both had 19 points and six rebounds as the Suns set a franchise record with their 18th consecutive win thanks to a 114-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

In Toronto, Fred VanVleet scored 29 points as the Toronto Raptors halted the Milwaukee Bucks' eight-game winning streak with a 97-93 win.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol earlier this week after he tested positive for Covid-19, has been cleared to return to action against the Los Angeles Clippers (this morning, Singapore time) after multiple negative tests.

