Grizzlies back in 'big-time'

MINNEAPOLIS • The Memphis Grizzlies may be the youngest team in the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs, but they play with a maturity that belies their average age of 24.

Desmond Bane scored 23 points as the visitors stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-106 in Game 6 in the first round of their Western Conference match-up on Friday, clinching the series 4-2.

It was another shattering loss for Minnesota, who for the third time in the series were unable to close out a victory after building up a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

But All-Star guard Ja Morant, who scored 17 points, said that was testament to Memphis' resilience as they advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015.

Just like seven years ago, the Grizzlies will again take on the Golden State Warriors in the West semi-finals but it is a clash the team are relishing.

"It's big-time for us man, super excited," Morant said afterwards. "We got it done. It was ugly but we battled through, battled back and got the win. We got the four wins, but we've got to be better in the next round - we can't come out again like we did in this series.

"We've got a lot of dogs on this team, guys who want to prove stuff, and have got a chip on their shoulder."

Fellow guard Bane added: "Our resiliency really showed in this series. I think pretty much every game we won, we were trailing at some point. It's a gritty group."

While the Grizzlies were able to dig deep despite their general inexperience at this level, the Timberwolves were unable to come up clutch as their lack of maturity told - this was just their second time in the post-season since 2004.

Memphis outscored Minnesota by 62 points in the fourth quarter in the series, the best fourth-quarter differential in any series in NBA history.

The Grizzlies are also the first team to record three wins despite having double-digit deficits going into the fourth quarter.

Their battle with the Warriors will be one of experience - Golden State are the most seasoned team in the play-offs with the key trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green the cornerstone of their three NBA titles from 2015 to 2018 - versus youth.

However, the Grizzlies, seeded second in the West, one above the Warriors, have reason to feel confident - in Bane and Morant, they have one of the most dynamic backcourts in the league.

On Bane, who had an average 23.6 points per game throughout this series with a shooting percentage of 66.7 per cent and 46.8 per cent from long range, Morant said: "If you ask me, the MVP (most valuable player) of this series is this guy right here.

"Time and time again, he came up big-time. He hit some big-time shots for us, even kept us in the game, and gave us a lead."

Game 1 of the West semi-finals tips off today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE