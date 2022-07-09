Green praises Celtics' signing of Brogdon

LOS ANGELES • Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green said on Thursday the Celtics are poised to be even more dangerous next season after acquiring point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Green's Warriors defeated Boston 4-2 last month to win the National Basketball Association (NBA) championship in a series during which the Celtics did not have a true point guard and struggled with turnovers.

A skilled veteran, 29-year-old Brogdon averaged 19 points, five rebounds and six assists in 33 games for the Indiana Pacers last season.

"Incredible move by the Boston Celtics," Green said on his podcast.

"I've got to give them a lot of credit for going out and find a guy like Malcolm Brogdon. I can't say that I loved it because there's a possibility we meet them in the Finals again next year, but as an NBA fan, I thought that was an absolutely incredible move by Boston."

Green said the 1.96m player's ball handling, shooting, size and solid defence will give the Celtics, who started defensive specialist Marcus Smart at point guard during the Finals, more options.

"I don't think they had many options at the point-guard position in this last play-offs... and I think he gives them that," he said.

Boston sent five players, none of whom were a factor in the play-offs, and a 2023 first-round pick for Brogdon.

Green said: "If Boston goes on to win a championship, you'll look back at this summer and say wow, that was the trade of the summer."

The Celtics have also added veteran forward Danilo Gallinari to their squad, a sign that they are "not satisfied" with losing in the NBA Finals, Green said.

Meanwhile, Brittney Griner pleaded guilty in a courtroom on Thursday in Khimki, Russia, to drugs charges that could bring a sentence of up to 10 years.

Hours after Griner's wife, Cherelle, pledged not to rest until she is home, the Women's National Basketball Association All-Star told a judge she had "no intent" to break the law. The 31-year-old is scheduled to appear in court again next Thursday, with her detention scheduled to last into December.

