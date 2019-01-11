Greek Freak keeps Bucks at NBA's summit

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo driving to the basket against the Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker in the third quarter on Wednesday. The Bucks forward tipped in a basket with 39.1 seconds left to help the team with the best National Basketball Association record (29-11) fend off a furious home rally and squeeze out a 116-109 victory. The Bucks, winners in 11 of their last 13 games, coughed up most of their 15-point, fourth-quarter lead before Antetokounmpo parlayed his 20th rebound into a six-point lead. The Greek finished with team highs in points (27) and rebounds (21). James Harden paced Houston (23-17) with 42 points and 11 rebounds.