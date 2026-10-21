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Greece issues arrest warrants for six people suspected of fixing basketball games

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ATHENS, Oct 21 - A Greek sports prosecutor has issued arrest warrants for six people linked to the Hellenic basketball federation, on bribery charges related to alleged match-fixing, police officials and the Athens News Agency said on Wednesday.

The suspects, who the Athens News Agency said included the head of the Greek basketball federation, a businessman and referees, are expected to appear before an investigating magistrate and respond to the charges on Thursday.

Most of the arrest warrants have already been executed, a police official told Reuters, adding that police have been searching the suspects' homes for evidence.

The months-long probe was launched following official complaints. Investigators are looking into any illegal activities pointing to match-fixing in various divisions of Greek basketball over the past decade. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.