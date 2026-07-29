Golden State Warriors re-sign Draymond Green after LeBron James shun

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Veteran forward Draymond Green has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Golden State Warriors.

LOS ANGELES – The Golden State Warriors have re-signed veteran Draymond Green on a one-year US$28 million (S$36.2 million) deal after missing out on LeBron James, US media reported on July 28 .

Four-time NBA champion Green had in June declined the same contract to free up space in the Warriors’ salary cap as they pursued free-agent superstar James.

The deal does not include a no-trade clause, per ESPN.

But with James signing for the Philadelphia 76ers this week, both Green and Golden State agreed to renew on the previous terms.

The 36-year-old forward, who was on the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Olympic US gold medal teams, has spent his entire career with the Warriors since being selected in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Green played a key role alongside the likes of Stephen Curry in the dynasty that captured NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

While not scoring as consistently as in his heyday, Green remains a leader and a vital defensive player for the club.

He reportedly opted out of his player option in June to give his team flexibility in signing James, with the intention of signing a longer-term extension with a lower annual value if the pursuit had been successful.

Green even made a direct recruitment pitch to James. Green told a recent podcast he had spent time with the NBA all-time scoring leader and took “the opportunity to throw my pitch in there”.

The nine-time All-Defensive team member was the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17.

Green averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 68 games (all starts) in 2025-26. He owns career averages of 8.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 949 games (794 starts).

While Green is staying put, rumours continue to swirl that Curry is being targeted by rival teams, including the Miami Heat.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, 38, has also spent his whole career with the Warriors, and will shortly be eligible to sign a two-year US$137 million extension with Golden State.

Meanwhile, the 76ers traded second-year centre/forward Johni Broome and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for cash considerations on July 28 .

The trade will allow the 76ers to stay under both the first and second aprons after signing James and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – the latter planning to first agree to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN reported.

Caldwell-Pope’s buyout was set for 5pm Eastern time on July 28 (5am Singapore time on July 29), and afterwards he will sign a one-year, US$3.9 million deal with the 76ers, per media reports. AFP, REUTERS