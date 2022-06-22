Golden State celebrates with triumphant Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO • Tens of thousands of fans poured onto the San Francisco streets on Monday to salute the Golden State Warriors as they celebrated their fourth National Basketball Association (NBA) championship in eight seasons with an open-top bus parade.

A blizzard of blue-and-gold confetti billowed along downtown San Francisco's Market Street as buses carrying the Warriors players and staff made their way along the 2.5 kilometre-long parade route.

The Warriors clinched their seventh NBA crown last Thursday, after defeating the Boston Celtics on the road in Game 6 of the Finals to close out a 4-2 series victory.

The win completed a triumphant return to the pinnacle just two years after they finished the 2019-2020 season with the worst record (15-50) in basketball and also missed the play-offs last term.

Warriors talisman Stephen Curry - wearing a gold chain carrying his collection of NBA championship rings - led the festivities as the players sprayed the fans with champagne in brilliant sunshine.

"I had to bring the jewellery back out," the guard said of his ring-laden necklace. "I don't look at it during the year. Every so often though you gotta remind yourself - we got four!"

Curry said the Warriors had been motivated to get back in the winner's circle after a painful defeat in the 2019 NBA Finals to the unfancied Toronto Raptors.

"I'd be lying if I said I knew we'd be champions because it's a lot of work - but sometimes you've got to manifest it," he added.

"We had some reverses, hit some road bumps, but peaked at the right time and everybody, one through 16, our coaching staff, everyone, played a significant part."

The Warriors' defensive star Draymond Green also paid tribute to the entire team.

"I told you no one could stop us from winning a championship. I warned you all," he said.

"I really love this group, this entire group. There were times in the past when we won a championship and everything didn't have to be aligned, like we were just that good. But for this to work, every single person up here had to be aligned. It's just so special."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, meanwhile, revealed he had been inundated with messages of congratulations ranging from fellow NBA coaches such as Gregg Popovich to former president Barack Obama.

"This is incredible. When we started camp I thought we would be pretty good but I didn't know we could win the whole thing," he said. "To be sitting here enjoying the parade and feeling the love of the whole Bay Area is incredible."

Kerr reserved special praise for Curry, who was also the Finals MVP for the first time in his career.

"We have got a bunch of great guys who want to play together," he said. "And it all starts with Steph. Everybody wants to play with and for Steph."

