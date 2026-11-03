Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Cavaliers, Grizzlies beaten

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Nov 2 in Cleveland.

LOS ANGELES - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for 43 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder halted their two-game losing streak in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with a battling 117-112 road victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov 2.

Oklahoma City had been rocked after suffering a slew of injuries followed by back-to-back 20-point defeats heading into the showdown with last season’s Eastern Conference finalists.

But a sublime performance from two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Gilgeous-Alexander carried the Thunder to a morale-boosting win at Cleveland’s Rocket Arena.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 43-point haul came from 14-of-35 shooting from the field with four three-pointers and eight assists.

Oklahoma City, missing three starters in Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, were also boosted by 20 points from Ajay Mitchell and 12 points from Kenrich Williams.

Cleveland’s points were spread through the line-up, with seven players reaching double figures, including Donovan Mitchell and Meleek Thomas with 17 points apiece.

“You never know what the future has in store for you, and all you can do is play the cards you’re dealt, that’s what we try to do,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of the Thunder’s response to their injury crisis.

“Whatever the game needs we try to play to the best of our ability and come out with a W (win). And tonight we did that.”

Oklahoma City’s victory, which lifts the Thunder to 4-2, launched a packed slate of fixtures across the NBA on Nov 2 as the league prepared to take a rest day due to the US mid-term elections.

The league’s last unbeaten record fell as the Memphis Grizzlies were upset 135-134 at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ty Jerome sparked a thrilling late fightback for Memphis with 15 points in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, but the Grizzlies rally fell just short.

The Philadelphia 76ers improved to 7-1 to stay on top of the Eastern Conference with a 126-107 defeat of the Chicago Bulls.

Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Jaylen Brown added 25 to guide the Sixers to a fourth consecutive win.

V.J. Edgecombe scored 21 points and LeBron James and Joel Embiid added 15 points each.

The reigning NBA champions New York Knicks improved to 3-4 with a 103-90 defeat of the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.

Landry Shamet led the Knicks scoring with 22 points off the bench while Jalen Brunson added 19 points, including four three-pointers.

Cade Cunningham’s 33-point display helped the Detroit Pistons move to 6-1 with a 124-91 drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Washington Wizards pulled clear of the Orlando Magic 103-94 on the road.

The Atlanta Hawks are at 4-4 after a 108-104 defeat of the Indiana Pacers. AFP