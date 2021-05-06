Giannis downplays hype as Bucks make play-offs

MILWAUKEE • Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points as the Milwaukee Bucks punched their National Basketball Association (NBA) play-off ticket with a 124-118 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

The heavyweight showdown between the Eastern Conference rivals did not disappoint, with the two sides matching each other shot-for-shot before the hosts pulled away in the final quarter.

Antetokounmpo led at both ends of the court - he had 12 rebounds and four assists - as the Bucks claimed their second win over the Nets in as many games.

Milwaukee improved to 41-24 to remain in third place in the East, just 1½ games behind second-placed Brooklyn, who lost a third straight game to fall to 43-23.

With their mini sweep coming just two weeks after twice winning against the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers (44-21), talk is building that the Bucks can finally take the next step this season.

However, Antetokounmpo tempered expectations as they have been the top-seeded team in the NBA for the past two seasons, only to flop in the post-season.

Milwaukee also faced a Sixers team who were missing All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, while the Nets could not call upon James Harden, the league's scoring champion for the past three seasons, for both match-ups.

"I'm happy we were able to put on a show for our fans and able to build good habits in those games, but that's all," said the two-time Most Valuable Player. "They don't mean nothing. Nobody's going to remember these games when we're in the play-offs."

The Bucks are chasing their first championship since 1971 and last made it to the 1974 NBA Finals.

In Los Angeles, Paul George scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied late to defeat the visiting Toronto Raptors 105-100.

Marcus Morris Sr also had 22 points as the hosts (44-22) ended a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles overcame a six-point deficit in the last six minutes.

Fred VanVleet had 27 points and 13 assists for the Raptors (27-39).

The Clippers grabbed sole possession of third place in the West, a 1/2 game ahead of the Denver Nuggets, while Toronto fell 3½ games behind the Washington Wizards in the chase for the final spot in the East play-in tournament.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS