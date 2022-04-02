Giannis breaks Bucks' scoring record

NEW YORK • Giannis Antetokounmpo became Milwaukee Bucks' all-time points leader on Thursday, with their 120-119 National Basketball Association (NBA) overtime road win over the Brooklyn Nets made all the more sweeter as it sealed their play-off berth.

The Finals Most Valuable Player was his irrepressible self, contributing 44 points on 14-of-21 shooting, while adding 14 rebounds and six assists at the Barclays Centre.

It was a performance Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said he had come to expect from the All-Star forward, who moved five points ahead of NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211), the holder of the all-time scoring record in the league (38,387).

"To have a front-row seat for the last 3 3/4 years, almost four years, I just feel incredibly fortunate. His teammates are beyond happy for him, giving him all the love and everything that he deserves," he added."

Jrue Holiday added 19 points for the visitors, while Khris Middleton chipped in 16 points.

The Bucks trailed by nine with 3 minutes 52 seconds remaining in regulation time, but they were able to force overtime thanks to Antetokounmpo's game-tying three-pointer with 18.7sec left.

In overtime, the "Greek Freak" sank a pair of free throws with 3sec remaining to give Milwaukee their final lead of the night as Kevin Durant missed a potential game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

The Bucks have won four of their past five games and also have rattled off six consecutive wins at home.

If the table remains as it is, Thursday's match-up with the Nets, who were paced by 26 points from Durant, could well be a preview of an Eastern Conference first-round play-off series.

Reigning NBA champions Bucks (48-28) are second in the East, while Brooklyn (40-37) are eighth.

The Nets have more work to do - while they have locked down their place in the play-in tournament, they need to get through that in order to make the play-offs proper.

With the Bucks just 1/2 game behind the East-leading Miami Heat, there is also every chance they can still finish the regular season on top of the pile and Antetokounmpo knows this.

Downplaying the significance of breaking Abdul-Jabbar's record, he said: "There are things that have to be done."

Elsewhere in the East, Trae Young scored 30 points and handed out nine assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks, one of the four play-in teams, in a 131-107 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That meant the Boston Celtics, in third, officially punched their play-off ticket, even though the team did not play on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS