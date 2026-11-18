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Giannis Antetokounmpo will play against his former team Milwaukee Bucks for the first time since he won the 2021 NBA championship with them.

The contrast will be jarring on Nov 18 when Giannis Antetokounmpo puts on his Miami Heat jersey and takes the court to go up against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.

The game at Miami will mark the first time Antetokounmpo has faced the Bucks, who he guided the franchise to its first title in 50 years when Milwaukee won the 2021 championship. He won two MVP Awards while wearing Bucks green and went to 10 All-Star Games.

That storied partnership ended when Antetokounmpo was traded to the Heat this past off-season. The heavy price tag included three first-round draft picks as well as Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis, Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr, among other player and draft pick assets.

Trying to remain as professional and impartial as possible, Antetokounmpo said that the Nov 18 game will be business as usual.

“It’s going to be just another game,” he said. “I will kiss my kids before they go to bed. I will eat the same meal, do my prep and get ready for the game just like always.

“I haven’t found myself being emotional. Emotions are for the movies. The only time I’ve been emotional is when (Milwaukee) won the championship.”

Antetokounmpo’s production level on the court certainly has not changed. He leads Miami in points (28.3 per game), rebounds (12.5) and blocks (1.3), and he ranks second in assists (5.2). He is shooting 65.0% on two-point shot attempts and has 11 double-doubles in 14 games.

The game against his former team will not be his opportunity to prove he was worth the price the Heat paid in the trade

“If that was the talk, that was the talk,” he said about his current team possibly paying too high of a price.

“I can’t control what people think or say. I can only control the effort I put into the game.”

Antetokounmpo was asked about his legacy in Milwaukee.

“I gave my heart and soul to the organisation and the fans for 13 years,” he said. “They welcomed me when I was 18 years old. My kids were born there... I hope I mean something to the city.”

After the Heat started the season 0-4, they have gone 8-2, tied for second in the Eastern Conference during that span.

Of concern for Miami on Nov 18, though, is the health of Bam Adebayo, who is probable with right hip tightness.

The Bucks arrive in Miami on a 10-game losing streak and with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 1-13.

The game will be a homecoming for the Milwaukee foursome of Herro, Ware, Jaquez and Jakucionis.

All four of those players were Heat first-round picks: Herro in 2019, Jaquez in 2023, Ware in 2024 and Jakucionis in 2025. With Miami’s first-round pick in 2026, Milwaukee selected Nate Ament at No. 13.

Herro, the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 and an All-Star in 2025, is putting up almost identical numbers this season (20.3 points, 4.2 assists) as compared to last season (20.5 points, 4.1 assists).

Jaquez averaged 15.4 points last season, when he was second in the voting for NBA Sixth Man of the Year. This season, Jaquez is a starter and has averaged 15.8 points, second on the Bucks behind Herro.

The 2.13m Ware, an NBA second-team All-Rookie selection in 2025, last season shot 39.5% on 3-pointers. This season, Ware is a reserve, averaging 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds while shooting 23.7% on 3-pointers.

Jakucionis is coming off a career-high 25-point performance in a 113-106 loss to Atlanta on Nov 15. He also had five rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes off the bench, shooting nine of 16 overall and four of 10 on three-pointers.

“I liked his spirit and energy,” Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins said of Jakucionis. “He made winning play after winning play. He was relentless.”

Ament, a rookie from Tennessee, is averaging 7.3 points and is ninth on the team in minutes at 17.5. REUTERS