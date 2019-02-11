George steals Harden's thunder

HOUSTON • Paul George outgunned James Harden in a match-up of Most Valuable Player candidates, and his Oklahoma City Thunder also came out on top - erasing a 26-point deficit to beat hosts Houston Rockets 117-112.

George finished with a game-high 45 points plus 11 rebounds, torching Houston with six three-pointers plus 15 of 18 free throws on Saturday.

"I look forward to playing against the best, and I look forward to being guarded by the best," said George who has averaged 35.4 points in his last 10 National Basketball Association games.

"I have fun with the game. That's what the game is about."

His four free throws inside the final four seconds sealed the win after Russell Westbrook slipped through the defence to convert a lay-up and give them the lead for good at 113-112 with 26.9sec left.

Harden had 42 points, his 29th consecutive game with at least 30, but he missed a contested three-pointer after Westbrook pushed the Thunder ahead.

Chris Paul added 18 points and nearly had a triple-double (10 rebounds, nine assists) in his strongest performance since his return from a hamstring injury.

9 Consecutive triple-doubles Russell Westbrook has notched.

Harden refused to make excuses despite getting hit "pretty hard" in the first quarter, according to coach Mike D'Antoni. He was carrying a shoulder knock after contact with the 110kg centre Steven Adams.

"I just got caught up with Adams," he said. "He's a pretty strong guy.

"I'm not going to make excuses, They played well."

Westbrook, usually the Thunder's main man, backed up George's performance by matching an NBA record set by Wilt Chamberlain with his ninth consecutive triple-double: 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

George said: "We got to stop with the narrative about Russ not doing well, Russ not having a good night. He's doing everything."

Two runs sparked the Rockets' spurt to their 26-point lead in the first half. The first was an 11-0 run that bridged the opening two quarters and they led 36-25.

At 58-42, they landed what appeared to be a devastating blow. They had a 10-0 run that included three-pointers from Paul and Harden plus three Harden free throws after Paul converted a technical assessed against George for protesting a call.

The Rockets were 12 of 24 from deep late in the first half before missing five consecutive three-pointers, leaving the door ajar for a comeback.

The Thunder matched their hosts' 42-point second quarter with a 42 in the third, keyed by seven-for-12 three-point shooting. They also posted a 53-39 edge on the glass.

After committing just two turnovers in the first half, the Rockets had six in the third quarter and collapsed with one-for-nine shooting from behind the arc.

Still, they led 86-79 before Thunder guard Dennis Schroder closed the frame with 11 straight points to pull the team even at 90-all entering the fourth.

Less than three minutes into the final frame, the Thunder led 98-92, and the Rockets were left scrambling.

