George has nose for vital moments

LOS ANGELES • Despite taking a huge elbow to his face, Paul George still found his groove just in time to help the Los Angeles Clippers pull off a 108-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

The forward, who made just two of his first seven shots, drained four of his last six as the Clippers rallied from a 15-point second-quarter deficit to snatch the National Basketball Association (NBA) win.

Trailing by nine points at half-time at Staples Centre, the Clippers outscored the Spurs 31-19 in the third period to take an 85-82 lead.

After a back-and-forth battle in the fourth, Los Angeles emerged with the win by three.

"We don't care if it's a blowout or it's a close one - we need to learn how to do both," said George, who had 19 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Clippers, second in the Western Conference, improved to 35-15.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 22 points and his one-handed dunk - off a pass from George - put Los Angeles up by two with 1min 35sec to play.

George drained a jump shot with 13.7sec left to give Los Angeles a 106-102 lead, and while Spurs responded with a three-pointer from Patty Mills, Lou Williams made two free throws for the Clippers to seal it.

"Defence is key," said George, who left the game with his nose bleeding in the third after taking an elbow from DeMar DeRozan but returned in the final period.

"I think defensively we got in a nice little zone and offensively it comes down to us making good shots."

Of his own late surge, George added: "I just found a rhythm. I was able to see the ball go down... that's all it took."

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 13 of his team-high 27 points in the fourth quarter for the Spurs (22-27), but DeRozan, who had 26, came up empty in the final period.

San Antonio will play again at the Staples Centre in their next game when they face Western Conference leaders the Los Angeles Lakers today (Singapore time).

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said the team already could sense the impact of Kobe Bryant's death upon arrival in Los Angeles, and that experience will only intensify when they meet the Lakers.

"You feel it all over the city," he told the San Antonio Express-News.

"You can tell walking the streets and when you come into the building. You can't help but reminisce, and all the thoughts go through your head - what a tragedy it was, and what the family is going through."

In Miami, Jimmy Butler exploded for a season-high 38 points against his former team, doing enough damage to sit out the fourth quarter of the Heat's 137-106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Butler's aggressive game helped the Heat overcome the early departures of injured Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard - who had to be helped from the floor with a sprained left ankle.

With Boston's 123-115 victory over the Hawks in Atlanta, Miami and the Celtics both finished the night with records of 34-15.

They are eight games behind Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee and 11/2 behind second-placed Toronto.

Bam Adebayo added 18 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists for the Heat, who scored 41 points in the third quarter to blow open the game.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

