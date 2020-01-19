'Fresh' Gasol and Powell power Raptors

TORONTO • Nick Nurse was delighted to have Marc Gasol and Norman Powell healthy again, as the Toronto Raptors conjured up magic against the Washington Wizards in a 140-111 rout at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.

The coach even called the duo "fresh as daisies" following their absences owing to injuries.

"Marc played for 19 straight months," Nurse said of Gasol, who played his second National Basketball Association game after missing 12 previously because of a left hamstring problem.

"He finally had a month off, so he's got a little bounce back."

The centre, who had 20 points, admitted that he could not wait to get back into action when he was watching from the bench.

"Sitting for a few weeks makes you itch a little bit and makes you want to really play and get back and help your team win," he said.

Powell, who led the Raptors with 28 points off the bench, scored 20 or more for the third consecutive game after being left on the sidelines for 11 with a left shoulder issue.

The guard, along with Gasol, who had six three-pointers in seven attempts, were two of seven players in double figures. The Raptors have now won seven straight games over the Wizards.

Toronto also tied their franchise points total of 140 points which they earned in a double overtime two-point victory over Washington in January last year. It is the most points they have ever scored in regulation time.

The Raptors have been struggling to hold big leads of late, but they hope to have finally reversed that trend with Friday's season-high scoring total. They also had a big 130-121 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

"We're trusting one another, we're moving the ball," Powell said. "We're letting the offence work for us."

Toronto led 38-26 at the end of the first quarter and took a 24-point lead into the fourth quarter. They increased it to 30 points with 4min 36sec remaining and cruised from there to improve to 27-14 for the season.

"We didn't play well, we turned the ball over (26 times)," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "We played against a championship team that was clicking on all cylinders."

Troy Brown had 22 points to pace Washington (13-28), who have lost three straight and are now 4-20 against the Raptors dating back to the 2013-14 season.

"I thought we were out-guarding them right from the start and disrupting their rhythm, jarring the ball loose. Our hands have been pretty good lately," Nurse said of the Wizards' 26 turnovers.

"I liked that we looked big out there."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS