'Fresh bodies' right call despite defeat

DENVER • If the Milwaukee Bucks are to be just the third National Basketball Association (NBA) team to post a 70-win regular season, they will have to win their remaining 17 games.

The Chicago Bulls (72-10) in 1995-96 and the Golden State Warriors (73-9) in 2015-16 are the only teams who have reached that mark in history.

It appears unlikely the Bucks will get there, though. Having nailed down a play-off spot, it is now about "load management" to preserve the fitness of their key players as they seek a first championship since 1971.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second game in a row with a knee sprain and the Most Valuable Player's absence was telling as the Bucks' skid extended to three successive games for the first time this campaign, losing 109-95 to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

The Bucks (53-12) were also shorn of their other top scorers in Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and Donte DiVincenzo, and the hosts (43-21) took advantage.

Jamal Murray had a team-leading 21 points, and he was one of six Denver players to reach double figures.

Kyle Korver led all scorers with 23 points off the bench for Milwaukee.

Despite overseeing his first three-game losing streak in 147 regular-season games since taking over the Bucks last season, coach Mike Budenholzer defended his decision to put out a weakened line-up. While Hill and Bledsoe were carrying injuries, Middleton, Lopez and DiVincenzo were rested.

"This was the group that gave us our best chance," he told local daily Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"Every night in the league, you need a little something different, but I thought the fresh bodies… I thought we needed a lot of energy tonight going against a good Denver team and we were right there.

"I just think at some point you go with kind of the freshest bodies in certain situations and guys that we felt like (would) play with a lot of energy, play with a lot of pace. The guys that we played did that."

Korver also backed his coach's call with an eye on the post-season. "Different guys are banged up," he said.

"We've got some important games coming up so it was definitely the right call."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

