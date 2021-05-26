Free-scoring Bucks too hot to handle for Heat

LOS ANGELES • The Milwaukee Bucks produced an exhibition of three-point shooting in a crushing victory over the Miami Heat to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first round play-off series on Monday.

Bryn Forbes erupted for five threes in the first half and Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 31 points to give the Bucks a resounding 132-98 win over last year's National Basketball Association (NBA) finalists.

Milwaukee made 22 of 53 attempts from beyond the arc to bury the Heat - the most points the visitors have allowed in a play-off game.

Antetokounmpo hit an 8.5m pull-up from outside the arc for the first points of the game.

After an overtime thriller in Game 1 over the weekend, Milwaukee were in no mood to leave anything to chance in Game 2, erupting for 46 points in the first quarter alone.

The Bucks made 15 of 29 three-point attempts in the first half and surged into leads of more than 30 points at various stages of a one-sided encounter.

They maintained a healthy cushion throughout, with the Heat unable to get within 20 points after briefly clawing their way back to a 19-point deficit early in the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo pulled down 13 rebounds and had six assists, while Forbes finished with 22 points off the bench.

Four other teammates - Khris Middleton (17), Jrue Holiday (11), Pat Connaughton (15) and Bobby Portis (11) - got into double figures.

The Bucks made only five-of-31 three-point attempts in Game 1 and "The Greek Freak" felt the onus was on him to lead the way here.

"After Game 1, I didn't look at the stat sheet," said Antetokounmpo, the two-time Most Valuable Player. "At the end of the day, a win is a win. All I care about is winning the game, putting my teammates in a position to win a game.

"It feels good when guys are knocking down shots. We were seeing the ball go in, we were making stops, it felt good.

"We've got to stay locked in for Game 3."

Dewayne Dedmon led Miami with 19 points from the bench, while Goran Dragic added 18.

Bam Adebayo was restricted to 16 points, while fellow All-Star Jimmy Butler was held to just 10 and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra admitted the team would need to make a big improvement for Game 3 in Miami tomorrow.

"They're a great first-quarter team when they get it going and clicking," he said of the Bucks.

"This game just got out of hand so quickly, but you do have to respect what they did tonight. They were really explosive in those first and third quarters."

Elsewhere, Filipino American guard Jordan Clarkson won the NBA Sixth Man Award, becoming the first Utah Jazz player to do so.

The 28-year-old established a career high in scoring (18.4 points per game) while collecting 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.7 minutes per game over 68 regular-season games this season.

His scoring average as a reserve was the highest in the league.

To be eligible for the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, players had to have come off the bench in more games than they started.

Clarkson, whose 208 three-pointers ranked seventh in the NBA this season, scored 40 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb 15 and 41 points against the Golden State Warriors on May 10, giving him two of the five 40-point games off the bench in Jazz history.

The Jazz trail their first-round play-off series against the Memphis Grizzlies 1-0 with Game 2 set for today in Salt Lake City, Utah.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS