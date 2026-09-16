France sports institute suspends 10 teenage players over hazing inquiry

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PARIS, Sept 16 - France's national sports institute INSEP has suspended 10 teenage basketball players and opened an internal investigation after hazing incidents involving physical violence at its Paris boarding facility, the institute and the French basketball federation (FFBB) said on Wednesday.

The incidents took place in the night from Sunday to Monday at the Pole France Basketball, the elite training programme hosted at INSEP, where younger players were subjected to acts described as hazing by older teammates, the institute said in a statement.

Some of the youths were hit, and one player complained of abdominal pain and was sent for precautionary medical tests outside the institute, which INSEP said were "reassuring".

INSEP said it "condemns in the strongest terms" these acts and that it had immediately informed parents and offered psychological support to the minors concerned.

Before the conclusion of the administrative inquiry launched to establish the facts, INSEP imposed precautionary bans on access to its site for 10 athletes.

The FFBB said it is "fully mobilised" and that it will "call for a response commensurate with their gravity" if the allegations are confirmed. REUTERS