Flying Ball takes sting out of the Bucks

CHARLOTTE • LaMelo Ball may be over two metres tall now, but he played against much bigger players in his youth and in doing so, learnt to shoot floaters.

"Playing against bigger people, you can't really get no shot up, so I did all of these little floats," the 20-year-old Charlotte Hornets point guard explained on ESPN.

On Monday night, all his practice paid off as he scored the winning basket - a floater - as part of a 23-point outing, leading the Hornets to a 103-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Charlotte swept two games against the defending National Basketball Association (NBA) champions across three nights - they beat the Bucks 114-106 on Saturday - to complete a 3-0 home stand.

Ball made the tiebreaking basket as he crossed the lane with 15.4 seconds to play.

"That is a highly difficult shot, but he makes it look effortless," Hornets coach James Borrego said.

"Melo has that uncanny ability to be going 161kmh, get off-balance and still be poised when he raises up. That's tough to do for a player who has been in the league 15 years, let alone a guy who has been in the league two years."

After a timeout, Milwaukee committed their 20th turnover on the ensuing play before Miles Bridges made a pair of clinching free throws.

Terry Rozier racked up 27 points, Bridges finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Gordon Hayward provided 14 points as the Hornets (22-19) overcame poor 13-for-44 shooting from three-point range (29.5 per cent). Khris Middleton's 27 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo's 26 points paced the Bucks, who have lost four of their past five games to drop to fourth in the Eastern Conference on 26-17.

"You are definitely concerned any time you lose four out of five," Middleton said.

"And you never want to lose two in a row. You understand what the circumstances are (with players being out) and you never want to use that as an excuse. We understand what we're going through and everybody is going through. But we still have to go out and compete."

The Bucks remained without Jrue Holiday (ankle) and Grayson Allen (Covid-19 protocols). Pat Connaughton returned from a three-game, protocol-induced absence but was scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting in 23 minutes.

Jordan Nwora added 18 points and Wesley Matthews had 13 points for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, and Middleton dished out a game-best 11 assists.

Elsewhere, Anfernee Simons totalled 23 points and a career-high 11 assists as hosts Portland Trail Blazers executed down the stretch and recorded a 114-108 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant collected 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who lost for the fifth time in seven games to remain second in the East on 25-14, behind the Chicago Bulls (26-11).

REUTERS