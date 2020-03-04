Fired-up Heat blaze to 2nd win over Bucks with a Bam

MIAMI • Of all the big-name players that were selected for last month's All-Star game, Bam Adebayo had to be the least heralded yet he never looked out of place.

Fellow All-Star Jimmy Butler may be the face of the Miami Heat, but his teammate has been integral in their push to make the play-offs for the first time since the 2017-18 National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

Adebayo is making a strong case for Most Improved Player honours come the end of the season, averaging 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game - all career highs.

He could also very well be Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo's kryptonite.

The Heat became the first team to beat the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks (52-9) twice this term, handing them a 105-89 away defeat on Monday night.

Fourth-placed Miami improved to 39-22 in the Eastern Conference, but what was impressive was their defensive efforts, with Antetokounmpo held to a season-low 13 points.

That was largely down to Adebayo, who was influential on both ends of the court. He finished with 14 points, five assists, 13 rebounds, and three blocks while forcing five turnovers.

Antetokounmpo, who shot 33.3 per cent for his second-worst shooting game of the season, could not shake off the attention of Adebayo, going one of 10 when being guarded by the centre, including zero of seven on contested shots.

Adebayo put up similar numbers when the Heat beat the Bucks 131-126 last October - 19 points, 13 boards, eight assists, one block while forcing three turnovers. That prompted his coach Erik Spoelstra to declare that it was "one of the prototypical Bam Adebayo winning games".

"We've had moments like this in us and that's what we've been trying to work on," he said. "I'm not saying we can hold great offensive teams like this under 90 points regularly. That's not realistic.

"But we've got this version of us in us. Tonight, there was a lot more focus, commitment and urgency, because of the respect level for who we were playing. It was one of our better performances this season."

On shackling Antetokounmpo, Adebayo added: "When you get in this profession, you want the coaches to put more on your plate.

"That's been my challenge. Go out there and guard the best player, and get it done on both ends. It's been working out pretty good for me. Just got to keep it going.

"I feel like we did a good job containing him. It's not just the Bucks, we can hang with the best of them."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

