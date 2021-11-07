Fine start but Bucks 'lost identity' against Knicks

MILWAUKEE • Julius Randle led all scorers with 32 points, as the New York Knicks rallied from a 21-point deficit during the first half to beat the defending National Basketball Association champions Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 on Friday.

The visitors outscored the hosts 94-60 over the final three quarters to snap a two-game losing skid in front of a crowd of 17,300 at the Fiserv Forum.

"Obviously, you don't want to get down like we did, but we did," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "It's a long game. You've got to keep fighting and get it to a manageable number.

"Once we got going a little bit and we made a couple hustle plays, it galvanised us and gave us energy."

Randle went 11 for 22 from the field and added 12 rebounds, while R.J. Barrett finished with 20 points to record his fifth straight game with at least 20 points.

Derrick Rose came off the bench to score 23 points as the Knicks (6-3) dominated the Bucks 54-28 points in the paint.

Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee (4-5) with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in what has been tough start to the season for his team.

"It was a struggle. Defensively, we lost our identity," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We just didn't play well after a good start."

In San Francisco, Stephen Curry led a high-octane Golden State offence with 19 points and six assists as the Warriors clobbered the New Orleans Pelicans 126-85.

Andre Iguodala led a high-level passing exhibition with a season-best 10 assists and Jordan Poole poured in a game-high 26 points against the injury-plagued visitors.

The Warriors led by just four points at half-time before exploding in the second half for their third straight win and their seventh in eight games to open the season.

The Pelicans dropped their sixth straight, despite 20 points and 15 rebounds by Jonas Valanciunas.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant scored 29 points and added 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets won their fourth straight game, holding on to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-90.

Durant became the first player in Nets history to score at least 20 points in each of the first nine games of a season.

"You are going to have games where emotionally, physically or mentally, you just aren't sharp," Nets coach Steve Nash said.

"I didn't think we were as sharp as we needed to be tonight, but we scrapped defensively and won the game."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS