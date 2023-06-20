Fiba Intercontinental Cup to tip off at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 21-24

SINGAPORE – The National Basketball Association’s (NBA) future stars, as well as the top clubs from South America, Europe, Africa and Asia will congregate at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 21-24.

For the first time, and for the next three editions, the Republic will host the annual Fiba Intercontinental Cup.

On Tuesday, the draw for the 2023 tournament was held at the ArtScience Museum, with six teams drawn into two groups.

Group A comprises Basketball Champions League Americas champions Sesi Franca from Brazil, Team Ignite from the NBA G League, and Basketball Africa League winners Al Ahly from Egypt.

Meanwhile, China’s Zhejiang Golden Bulls, West Asia Super League champions Al Manama from Bahrain, and Basketball Champions League winners Telekom Baskets Bonn from Germany make up Group B.

The top teams from each group will battle for the trophy, while the second and third in each group will square off for third and fifth place respectively.

International stars such as 2011 NBA champion Ian Mahinmi from France, Serbia’s former Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers centre Vlade Divac of Serbia, and Chinese great Yi Jianlian were in town to promote the event and conduct a clinic for the ActiveSG Basketball Academy.

Divac, 55, said: “In the 1970s and 1980s, basketball was just about the NBA and it was sort of a closed league. It then grew to have international players making up close to 30 per cent of the league.

“Then, there is the EuroLeague in Europe. It is important for Fiba to have this Intercontinental Cup to showcase high-level basketball from Africa and Asia. For the players, it’s a great experience, and for the fans in Singapore, it is a great opportunity to see current and future international stars.”

Into its 33rd edition, the Intercontinental Cup has mostly featured just four teams in recent years before this year’s expansion to six teams, the most since eight clubs participated in 1987.

Fiba secretary general Andreas Zagklis said: “This edition marks a new era for this esteemed tournament that already has a long and rich history. With a fresh format, we are pleased to host this edition in Singapore and look forward to expanding and including more clubs in future editions.”

Sport Singapore deputy chief executive officer Toh Boon Yi said hosting such a major basketball competition is a testament to the Republic’s event-planning expertise and reputation as a top travel destination.

He added: “The Fiba Intercontinental Cup will not only demonstrate our dedication in promoting the sport, but also strengthen Singapore’s position as a flourishing hub for hosting international sporting events.”

Tickets start from $10 and go on sale from July 19. Fans can register their interest on the Singapore Sports Hub website from Tuesday.