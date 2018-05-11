Fergie out of ICU, United ponder act of support

LONDON • Manchester United are considering marking their final Premier League match of the season with a gesture of support for Alex Ferguson after confirming on Wednesday that their former manager was out of intensive care following emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

The 76-year-old was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital for the operation after a fall at his home last Saturday.

"Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient," United said in a statement.

"His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery."

United's statement was the first official update on Ferguson's condition that was provided by the club since saying that his procedure on the haemorrhage had gone "very well".

The positive bulletin on Ferguson's condition has increased the likelihood that the club will make a public show of support at Old Trafford on Sunday, with the Red Devils playing Watford.

Considered the most successful manager in the history of British football, Ferguson won 38 trophies in just over 26 years in charge of United, including 13 Premier League titles and the Champions League twice before retiring in 2013.

The esteem with which Ferguson is held around the football world has been reflected in an outpouring of well-wishes, including from a number of United's rivals and figures that the Scot pitted his managerial wits against during his career.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino told British media they were both "so happy" that Ferguson was on the mend.

Former United striker Eric Cantona also sent a message of support in the form of a video on Twitter, saying: "It is Fergie time, and you will win. You always do."

United captain Michael Carrick, who is due to make his final appearance for the club on Sunday, tweeted that it was "amazing to hear such positive news".

