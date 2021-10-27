Feisty Giannis steps up a gear for Bucks

LOS ANGELES • Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks led by as much as 18 points en route to a 119-109 win over the error-prone Indiana Pacers in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Khris Middleton had 27 points for the NBA champions, who went on an 11-2 run at the end of the second quarter and took advantage of 19 turnovers by the Pacers in front of a crowd of 17,900 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena on Monday.

It was their second win to wrap up a three-game road trip despite the absence of Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and Semi Ojeleye.

Jrue Holiday also missed the Indiana trip but Finals Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo stepped up for his team in the quartet's absence.

"It was really aggressive Giannis tonight," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said.

"At the same time, he (was) making reads, making great passes. When he's attacking like that, that's when we are at our best. He had that extra gear tonight."

Former Buck Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 25 points, and forward Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to post a double-double for the third time in four games.

Indiana rookie Chris Duarte also continued his strong start, finishing with 18 points - his fourth successive 15-plus game - but it was not enough. Indiana tried to rally in the last quarter with an 11-1 scoring burst that cut the Bucks' lead to just five points. But that was as close as they got, as the visitors held on for the win.

The game got testy at the end when Bucks guard George Hill was slapped with a technical foul after getting tied up with Brogdon, with Indiana centre Goga Bitadze also given a technical on the play.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant scored 25 points to help the Brooklyn Nets overpower the Washington Wizards for a 104-90 victory in New York. He shot nine of 17 from the field, and added eight rebounds and four assists.

Teammates Bruce Brown contributed 14 points, and James Harden chipped in 14, nine assists and six rebounds as the Nets shot 42.6 per cent from the field.

Brooklyn also got inspiration from an unlikely source off the bench in summer recruit Patty Mills, who drained five three-pointers and finished with 21 points.

With starting guard Kyrie Irving out indefinitely over his decision not to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Mills, who captained Australia to their first bronze medal in basketball at the Tokyo Olympics, will have a bigger role to play for the foreseeable future.

Durant said of the 33-year-old veteran: "Just a true pro, through and through. Just how he approaches his craft every day is inspiring to anybody, especially if you know his story and where he comes from.

"So just having that energy around every day is amazing. He's beating his chest into the stands, into the crowd, making timely plays underneath the basket still. Just playing with energy, and we're going to need that from him."

DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points against his former team, including 11 in the fourth quarter, as the Chicago Bulls held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 111-108.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE