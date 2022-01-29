Fan ejected after taunting Anthony

PHILADELPHIA • Los Angeles Lakers duo Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook on Thursday accused Philadelphia 76ers fans of "crossing the line" during their 105-87 National Basketball Association (NBA) road loss.

In a bizarre scene with 7min 1sec remaining, Anthony appeared to confront a couple of fans courtside before referee Leon Wood stepped in to intervene.

A Sixers spokesman later said one fan was ejected, with the Wells Fargo Centre officials to decide if further action is warranted, but the Los Angeles forward was still unhappy that he was taunted.

"Some things were said," Anthony, who revealed the supporter had called him a 'boy', said.

"Unacceptable. I'm cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, booing the other team, I'm all for that.

"But when you cross certain lines, as a man, that's what you're going to see. That's what you're going to get, as you saw there."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel and teammate Westbrook both backed the 37-year-old.

"Unacceptable language and unacceptable behaviour by fans is the simplest way to put it," Vogel said.

"There's got to be a higher standard. And hopefully, that's handled the right way."

Westbrook added: "You play through the heckles. But that's all fun and games. I mean, I've been doing that for 19, 20 years. Especially playing here, it's been a great place to come in and play. And fans, I know how the fans are here.

"But there's just certain things you don't bring to any type of sporting event. There's just certain things you don't say to anybody. If I was outside and I bumped into you and you said those things to me, then it would be a totally different story."

The Sixers fans revelled in their mockery of the visitors as the hosts (29-19) moved up one spot in the Eastern Conference to fifth, displacing NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks.

Joel Embiid paced his team with 26 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots but they missed the injured LeBron James, falling to ninth in the West (24-25).

On the absence of the four-time NBA champion and the league's second-highest scorer this season, who is listed as day-to-day because of a sore knee, Davis said: "He's a big part of what we're trying to do. It sucks not having him but it gives us a chance to see what we have without him. We definitely want to take advantage of these moments."

In San Francisco, freshly named All-Star starters Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins combined for 11 three-pointers and Klay Thompson added five of his own, shooting the Golden State Warriors to a 124-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James was named an NBA All-Star game captain for the fifth-straight season on Thursday as the league revealed the starting players for the mid-season showcase in Cleveland on Feb 20.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant topped the East voting and got the nod as a team captain, although he is expected to miss a second straight All-Star game after spraining his knee earlier this month.

Embiid, reigning Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young form the other four East starters.

Starting alongside James, Wiggins and Curry for the West will be reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and debutant Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

