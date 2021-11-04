Families of crash victims to get $3.4m

LOS ANGELES • Relatives of people who died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant will receive US$2.5 million (S$3.4 million) in compensation over graphic photos of the accident snapped surreptitiously by sheriff's deputies and firefighters.

The settlement, agreed on Tuesday by Los Angeles County, does not apply to the widow of the National Basketball Association (NBA) legend, who is also suing over those unauthorised pictures.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in the crash near Los Angeles in January last year when the helicopter crashed into a hillside.

The only people authorised to take pictures of the scene were investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the coroner's office.

But it emerged that deputies and firefighters working for Los Angeles County also took pictures and shared them with others.

Families of the victims sued the county for emotional trauma.

Matthew Mauser, whose wife Christine died in the accident, will receive US$1.25 million. Siblings J.J. Altobelli and Alexis Altobelli, whose mother, father and sister were killed, will share another US$1.25 million.

Bryant's widow Vanessa has also sued Los Angeles County, alleging that she and her family suffered emotional distress over the pictures. That lawsuit continues.

Bryant is widely recognised as one of the greatest basketball players ever, a figure who became the face of his sport during a glittering two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was a five-time NBA champion in a career that began in 1996 and lasted until his retirement in 2016. He was also a two-time Olympic gold medallist, helping lead the United States squad to titles in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE