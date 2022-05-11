Explosive Horford fires Celtics past Bucks to level tie

MILWAUKEE • At one point in Game 4 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference semi-finals on Monday, the normally calm and composed Al Horford let out a scream and pumped his fists.

He eventually scored 30 points as the Boston Celtics produced a late scoring burst to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-108 and tie their best-of-seven series at 2-2.

NBA champions Milwaukee had looked to be heading towards a 3-1 lead after opening up an 11-point lead late in the third quarter, with star man Giannis Antetokounmpo in commanding form.

But a devastating fourth-quarter shooting display from the Celtics - with Horford getting 16 points as Boston outscored Milwaukee 43-28 - transformed the contest.

"I usually just kind of go about my business," said Horford.

"I do get excited, but I guess you kind of pick your spots, your moments. This was an emotional game."

His total was a career-high in play-off games, and gave the Celtics a crucial advantage with two of the three remaining games, including today's Game 5, taking place in Boston.

Horford received scoring support from Jayson Tatum, who also had 30 points, while Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart both finished with 18 apiece.

Derrick White added 11 points from the bench as five Celtics players finished in double figures to silence the Fiserv Forum crowd.

"Our backs were against the wall. We needed to respond and that's what we did," Horford added.

"We didn't quit, we just kept pushing. Play-offs are hard. You have to grind and get down to it."

Antetokounmpo led the scoring for Milwaukee with 34 points. He also had 18 rebounds while Brook Lopez finished with 17 points.

In the Western Conference semi-finals, Stephen Curry had a game-high 32 points, including two key free throws with 45.7 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held on to beat the Memphis Grizzlies, missing their star Ja Morant, 101-98 at home for a 3-1 series lead.

Despite coach Steve Kerr testing positive for Covid-19, the Warriors were able to overcome nine-for-37 shooting on three-pointers to move within one game of their sixth trip to the Western Finals in the last eight seasons.

Separately, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams was named the NBA Coach of the Year on Monday after a league-leading 64-win regular-season campaign.

