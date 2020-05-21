Ex-Bull Grant questions authenticity of The Last Dance

LOS ANGELES • Former Chicago Bulls player Horace Grant has lashed out at Michael Jordan, accusing the National Basketball Association (NBA) legend of providing a skewed version of the truth in the hit documentary The Last Dance.

In an interview with ESPN radio, Grant, who won three NBA championships playing alongside Jordan, said on Tuesday night the acclaimed series had been edited to present his former teammate in a favourable light.

"I would say it was entertaining, but we know, who was there as teammates, that about 90 per cent of it was BS in terms of the realness of it," the former forward said.

"It wasn't real - because a lot of things (Jordan) said to some of his team-mates, that his team-mates went back at him.

"But all of that was kind of edited out of the documentary, if you want to call it a documentary."

Grant saved his sharpest criticism for suggestions made by Jordan that he had been a key source for The Jordan Rules.

The book, published in 1992, lifted the lid on the six-time champion's career, but was controversial at the time due to its unflattering depiction of its protagonist.

"Lie, lie, lie," Grant said of the allegation. "If MJ had a grudge with me, let's settle this like men. Let's talk about it. Or we can settle it another way.

"But yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind it (The Jordan Rules)."

Although Grant admitted to being "great friends" with the book's author, Sam Smith, he insisted he had always protected the "sanctity of that locker room", adding: "I would never put anything personal out there."

The 54-year-old also criticised Jordan's conduct when dealing with younger members of the Bulls' dressing room, accusing him of being physically and verbally abusive to teammates.

One segment of The Last Dance dwells on a physical altercation between Jordan and former team-mate Steve Kerr, with the duo coming to blows during a practice session.

Grant, however, claimed he was never intimidated by Jordan.

"(He) felt that he could dominate me, but was sadly mistaken," the former Orlando Magic player said.

"Because whenever he went at me, I went at him right back.

"But in terms of Will Perdue, Kerr and the young man, Scott Burrell, that was heartbreaking. To see a guy, a leader, to go at those guys like that.

"In terms of practising, you have a push and shove here and there, but outright punching and things of that nature... that wasn't called for."

