Everyone wants a piece of Caitlin Clark. She just wants to play
Brian Hamilton
- Caitlin Clark is a highly visible WNBA star facing constant public attention and pressure while striving to enjoy her basketball career and personal life.
- Clark leads the Indiana Fever during a booming era for women's basketball, drawing large crowds and media scrutiny amid on- and off-court controversies.
- Despite challenges, Clark focuses on winning championships and leaving a legacy of joy and unity through her passionate play and authentic self-expression.
AI generated
It is a Saturday afternoon in Chicago. There is a vapour trail of sarcasm in the United Center tunnel as Caitlin Clark follows a communications staffer.
“Have I been requested?” Caitlin Clark asks.