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Everyone wants a piece of Caitlin Clark. She just wants to play

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Caitlin Clark has become the face of a women’s basketball boom time.

Caitlin Clark has become the face of a women’s basketball boom time.

PHOTO: AFP

Brian Hamilton

  • Caitlin Clark is a highly visible WNBA star facing constant public attention and pressure while striving to enjoy her basketball career and personal life.
  • Clark leads the Indiana Fever during a booming era for women's basketball, drawing large crowds and media scrutiny amid on- and off-court controversies.
  • Despite challenges, Clark focuses on winning championships and leaving a legacy of joy and unity through her passionate play and authentic self-expression.

AI generated

It is a Saturday afternoon in Chicago. There is a vapour trail of sarcasm in the United Center tunnel as Caitlin Clark follows a communications staffer.

“Have I been requested?” Caitlin Clark asks.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.