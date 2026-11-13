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Euroleague to vote on six new franchise licences before end of 2026

BARCELONA, Nov 12 - Euroleague basketball is moving toward a new era with a vote on approving six new permanent franchise licences due before the end of 2026, several people familiar with the matter said.

A transition to a franchise model and expansion from 20 to 24 teams are scheduled for next year, with the NBA set to launch a competing NBA Europe venture in 2027, as a battle for the future of European basketball looms.

People close to the Euroleague told Reuters a board meeting will take place this year to decide whether Valencia Basket, Maxima Roma, Hapoel Tel Aviv, PAOK Thessaloniki, Dubai and Paris will be granted permanent franchise licences.

A senior executive at one of the 13 Euroleague shareholder clubs corroborated that information.

The executive also told Reuters several Champions League-level soccer clubs had contacted the Euroleague this week, expressing an interest in creating basketball teams and joining the competition. One club are based in Italy and another in Germany.

People close to Valencia told Reuters they were optimistic about the club's candidacy to become a franchise.

That optimism stems from indications coming from within the Euroleague, but one of the people said Valencia were taking nothing for granted until an official vote takes place.

The other five candidates for franchise licences did not respond to a request for comment.

The Euroleague intends to grant four temporary licences to join the competition for three years and plans a further expansion to 28 teams in 2030.

The six teams chosen were the best-ranked in an internal evaluation process, said the executive. Although a date has not yet been settled, a vote on the franchise licences is expected to take place in the next three or four weeks.

The evaluation process is not definitive, and franchise candidates are subject to further assessments such as due diligence, but the intention is for all six clubs named to compete in the 2027-28 Euroleague season.

If a permanent franchise licence is not approved, they may be included under a transitory licence.

A key aim of the evaluation process was to ensure a high level of competitiveness, facilities and high attendances.

Conversations between the Euroleague and NBA about uniting their European competitions continue, said the person close to the Euroleague, adding there had been no significant changes of late.

Euroleague shareholders rejected a proposal from the NBA at a meeting at Lake Como, Italy, on October 6.

The NBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum told Reuters on October 20 that they had a "different vision for European basketball" than the Euroleague. REUTERS