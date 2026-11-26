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MILAN/BARCELONA, Nov 26 - Euroleague clubs are set to vote in mid-December on an expansion plan that would grant permanent franchise licences to six clubs, including four already in the competition, and increase the league from 20 to 24 teams, two people familiar with the discussions said.

The proposed transition to a franchise model is scheduled for next year, as the NBA prepares to launch its rival NBA Europe venture, setting the stage for a battle over the future of European basketball.

The vote is due to take place in Barcelona, where the board of 13 Euroleague shareholders will consider proposals to grant permanent franchise licences to Spain's Valencia Basket, Italy's Maxima Roma, Israel's Hapoel Tel Aviv, Greece's PAOK Thessaloniki, Dubai Basketball and Paris Basketball, one of the people and a third person said.

Valencia, Hapoel, Dubai and Paris already compete in the 20-team Euroleague, meaning the six proposed franchises would not all represent additional places in the expanded competition.

The Euroleague declined to comment.

If approved, the move would mark one of the biggest overhauls of Europe's premier club basketball competition in recent years.

The discussions come as Euroleague moves to secure its future amid plans by the NBA and world basketball governing body FIBA for an NBA Europe venture, potentially intensifying competition for clubs, sponsors and broadcast revenue across the continent.

Italy's Virtus Bologna, Serbia's Partizan Belgrade and Italy's Napoli Basket are among the clubs seeking three-year wildcard licences that would guarantee their participation without granting them full shareholder status, the third person said. REUTERS