Embiid to nurse: Stop complaining

PHILADELPHIA • Two games, two blowout victories for the Philadelphia 76ers in their National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference first-round match-up with the Toronto Raptors.

The difference-maker has been Joel Embiid, with the Raptors unable to contain the hulking Cameroonian centre, one of the front runners for this season's Most Valuable Player award.

Game 2 was Embiid at his rampaging best as he delivered game highs of 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Sixers over Toronto 112-97 for a 2-0 lead on Monday.

With his team helpless, Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who led the franchise to their first NBA championship in 2019, has been reduced to moaning about how many foul calls have been in favour of the All-Star.

The pair clashed on the sidelines in the final seconds of Monday's win and afterwards, Embiid said he had enough of the whining.

"He's (Nurse) a great coach," the 28-year-old added. "Obviously, he's been able to accomplish and always been a big fan. But, I told him, respectfully, I told him to stop b******* about calls.

"We've got it all. We've just got to put it all together on the floor. We have to keep playing the way we've been playing. We know what we've got to do. We've just got to execute."

Embiid was 12-for-14 from the free-throw line - taking more free throws than Toronto's entire team - but he insisted he should have gone to the line even more.

"If you're going to triple-team somebody all game, they are bound to get to the free-throw line, or if you're going to push them off and try to hold them and and all that stuff, they're bound to get to the free throw line," he said.

"So I feel like every foul was legit and probably should have been more, honestly."

While Nurse disagreed, he admitted his wounded team - they lost standout rookie Scottie Barnes to an ankle injury in Game 1, while both Thaddeus Young and Gary Trent Jr were distinctly unfit in Game 2 - have so far lost the physical battle against Embiid and thus they were resorting to fouling as Game 3 moves to Toronto today.

"He was saying to me that, 'I'm going to keep making all the free throws if you keep fouling," said Nurse. "And I said, 'Well, you might have to.'

"But a good player, man. I got a lot of respect for him. He's certainly playing great here. There's nothing further, but us trying to compete against him and him trying to compete against us."

In the West, Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points to spark the Dallas Mavericks, missing their best player in All-Star Luka Doncic for the second straight game, to a 110-104 victory over the Utah Jazz and level their play-off series at one apiece.

Stephen Curry came off the bench to score 34 points in 23 minutes and Jordan Poole again stood out with 29 points and eight assists, as the Golden State Warriors posted a convincing 126-106 victory over the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco for a 2-0 lead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

