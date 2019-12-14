Embiid smashes Celtics, silences critics

BOSTON • Joel Embiid was not bowed by criticism from National Basketball Association (NBA) legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, and he responded in the best way possible on Thursday night.

The centre scored a season-high 38 points and added 13 rebounds as he led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 115-109 NBA victory over the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden.

The win also ended the perfect home record of the Celtics, who had won 10 straight to start the season and coming into the game were one of just three undefeated teams at home. Philadelphia and the Miami Heat are the two left.

Earlier in the week, Barkley said Embiid was the toughest match-up in the league, but he did not take advantage of it. O'Neal said on the TNT broadcast that Embiid should not settle for 22 points a game, his current average, but should aim for at least 28 or 30.

"I like it when I get criticised,'' Embiid said after the game. "For them to say I have the potential to be the best player in the world, and I haven't shown that yet, I need to play harder.''

He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, hitting five of six free throws in the final 26 seconds to hold off Boston's last charge.

With the Sixers leading by four in the final 15 seconds, he also blocked Daniel Theis' shot to help clinch the win.

Tobias Harris had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Philadelphia (19-7), who won their fourth straight and eighth in nine games.

Kemba Walker had 29 points to pace Boston (17-7), who have lost two games in as many nights. Enes Kanter said he approached Embiid during the game and told him not to worry about the criticism.

"He's one of the best big men in the league,'' said the centre, whose 20 points was a season-high.

"I told him, 'Hey, don't worry about it'. I told him to just go out and play your game.''

Sixers coach Brett Brown was also pleased that Embiid did not let the talk get into his head.

He said: "All of the stuff he has been dealing with he handled like an adult, with humility. And he responded in a dramatic way.

"He was dominant, one of his best games as a Sixer.''

ASSOCIATED PRESS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE