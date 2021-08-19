Embiid signs $267m, 4-year extension with Philadelphia 76ers

NEW YORK • The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a multi-million-dollar contract extension with Joel Embiid, locking up their All-Star centre through the 2026-27 National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

"Joel is the definition of elite - a role model in our community and a true Most Valuable Player-calibre superstar on the court," said Sixers spokesman Josh Harris.

"His rare blend of skills, charisma and leadership has transformed this franchise.

"We couldn't be more grateful and excited to continue watching him in a 76ers uniform."

Philadelphia declined to provide details of the extension, but United States media reported it was for four years and worth US$196 million (S$266.8 million).

The 27-year-old Embiid signed a five-year, US$147.7 million maximum contract extension in 2017.

In 51 games last season, he averaged a career-best 28.5 points per game and shot 51.3 per cent from the field, including 37.7 per cent from three-point range. He also averaged over 10 rebounds a game.

The 76ers were eliminated in the second round of the post-season by the Atlanta Hawks despite earning the top seed in the Eastern Conference play-offs by finishing with an impressive 49-23 win-loss record in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the NBA is planning a Christmas feast for fans. The Christmas Day schedule will feature a blockbuster showdown between the Brooklyn Nets, who have their "Big Three" of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and Los Angeles Lakers, with their star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Following a shortened off-season, the 2021-22 regular season is scheduled to begin on Oct 19 with two games, featuring NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks at home to the Nets, while the Lakers will be visited by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

As the Toronto Raptors prepare to play at home for the first time since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, all spectators attending games at the Scotiabank Arena will be required to produce proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or a recent negative test result, effective mid-September.

A statement said this would help assure "a safe and secure environment". When the NBA season resumed in July last year, the rest of the games were played in Disney World, while the Raptors were based in Tampa, Florida, last term due to travel restrictions between Canada and the United States.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS