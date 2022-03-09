Embiid rescues 'sloppy' Sixers

PHILADELPHIA • Joel Embiid enhanced his Most Valuable Player credentials with a 43-point masterclass as the Philadelphia 76ers got back to winning ways with victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

The Sixers' big man had 14 rebounds and two assists as the hosts pulled away in the fourth quarter for a convincing 121-106 National Basketball Association (NBA) win.

It was the 10th time this season that Embiid has posted 40 points or more as well as 10 or more rebounds in a single game.

The Sixers were buoyed by the return of fellow All-Star James Harden, who was rested for Saturday's road defeat by Eastern Conference leaders Miami Heat.

Harden's return to the starting line-up gave Embiid time and space to work his magic after he was stymied by Miami's defence.

"He just got it in rhythm," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said of the imposing centre's display.

"We didn't force it. We got him in the right spots. Joel one-on-one is very difficult. He's healthy, he's running the floor, he's beating people down the floor."

Harden finished with 16 points and 14 assists, while rising star Tyrese Maxey added 17 points - 13 of them coming in the fourth quarter. Georges Niang caught the eye with 14 points from the bench, 12 of them coming from three-point range, including two late in the fourth.

The Sixers improved to 40-24 with the win, to stay second in the East standings, while the Bulls (39-26) remain fourth after their fifth loss in a row.

Rivers, however, believes there is plenty of room for improvement.

He said: "We were sloppy at times on offence, stagnant. We have to figure that out and we will. We're a team that is progressing all the time, getting better, but we're not there yet."

Zach LaVine led the scoring for Chicago with 26 points, while fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan added 23.

Elsewhere on Monday, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich edged closer to owning the record for most wins in NBA history after his team defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 117-110.

The victory means Popovich is now level with Don Nelson on 1,335 career regular season wins.

Popovich can pass the record tomorrow when the Spurs face the Toronto Raptors at home.

The 73-year-old, who has been with the Spurs since 1996 and has led the team to five NBA championships during his 26 years with the franchise, matched the mark in 370 fewer games.

