Embiid powers Sixers past the Bucks

PHILADELPHIA • Joel Embiid was unyielding under the basket, arms extended sky high as Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to plough through the All-Star centre for a bucket.

He absorbed the contact and slapped the ball out of the Greek Freak's hands. It was just one of his bountiful supply of disruptive plays that helped the Philadelphia 76ers side defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-109 on Wednesday night.

The Cameroonian played like he, and not Antetokounmpo, was the reigning Most Valuable Player, and the Sixers pushed around a Bucks team that had the best record (27-5) in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

"A lot of people have kind of forgotten who I am," Embiid said after his 31-point effort. "When I'm needed, I'm going to show up."

He also had 11 rebounds in Philadelphia's first home Christmas game in 31 years, and the three-point happy Sixers improved to 23-10 with their victory.

Tobias Harris (22 points) sank five threes, Josh Richardson (18) and Furkan Korkmaz (16) each had four and even Embiid hit three as part of their club record-tying 21 threes (on 44 attempts) in their most complete game of the season.

"I think this team are designed for the play-offs," coach Brett Brown said. "I believe the road we have travelled so far has been a little bit erratic, at times. But I think the landing spot is exciting."

Harris and Al Horford (11) hit threes over the final 90 seconds to push back a late Bucks run, and the Sixers improved to 16-2 at home.

47.7% Philadelphia's three-point shooting, 21 of 44.

28.5% Giannis Antetokounmpo's first-half shooting (four of 14). The Milwaukee centre fared no better after the break, finishing with eight for 27.

There was a charged atmosphere for the anticipated matchup featuring Embiid and Ben Simmons (15) taking on Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo.

Fans dressed as elves and held signs that said all they wanted for Christmas was a Sixers win.

They got it, with Embiid bullying Antetokounmpo on the way to the Sixers' biggest half-time lead of 21 points against the Bucks under Mike Budenholzer.

"It was just one of those nights," the Milwaukee coach said.

Embiid held Antetokounmpo to four-for-14 shooting in the half, in which the Sixers hit 11 threes and made the Bucks look like anything but Eastern Conference contenders.

Middleton led Milwaukee with 31 points. Antetokounmpo managed only 18 points from eight-for-27 shooting, including seven failed threes.

The Bucks talisman, who also had 14 rebounds and seven assists, said: "We had to have our character tested today because the only way you get better is when you face adversity. We're going to be better."

