Embiid ignores pain, Sixers back in fray

PHILADELPHIA • Wearing a black hammer-tested mask, Joel Embiid was undoubtedly the hero for the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Centre on Friday night.

The star centre returned from injury to help the re-energised Sixers beat the Miami Heat 99-79, clawing back a game in their National Basketball Association Eastern Conference semi-final series.

"Any plan where you can have Joel as part of the plan is a much better plan," Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said.

"I knew his presence would have an impact. I was positive of that."

Embiid missed the Sixers' double-digit losses in the first two games against Miami after he suffered a concussion and orbital fracture in the first-round, series-clinching win over Toronto.

With his return confirmed just shortly before tip-off in Philadelphia, Embiid scored 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Sixers trimmed the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1.

"I tried to push as much as I can, I'm glad that we got the win," said Most Valuable Player candidate Embiid, who played in a protective mask but was still clearly hurting when he took a hand to the face late in the game.

Danny Green drained seven of his nine three-point attempts on the way to 21 points for Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey scored all 21 of his points in a scintillating second-half performance.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 33 points. Tyler Herro added 14 off the bench but point guard Kyle Lowry, back after missing four games with a hamstring strain, did not score.

"You add Jo to any team, home or away, the game, the scouting report, it changes drastically," Butler said of Embiid.

"It's been like that for his entire career."

While Embiid took time throughout the game to wipe his face and the inside of the mask, he ran the court and did not shy away from contact, his presence making a difference in a Sixers defence that held Miami to their second-lowest points total of the season.

But the Cameroonian, who is also playing with torn ligaments in his right thumb, showed signs of rust and, late in the game, fatigue.

He was unable to do conditioning work while suffering concussion symptoms during the week, but said he expects to improve.

"I didn't think I had a lot of energy, honestly," said Embiid, who added he dealt with a "bunch" of concussion symptoms during the week.

"I was really trying to really get through it and kind of just use my presence out there as a decoy.

"I feel like what I pride myself on is defensively and I feel that's where my presence is really felt on the defensive end, so that's one of the main reasons why I thought I could have a huge impact."

In the Western Conference semi-finals, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks also avoided falling into a 3-0 hole with a 103-94 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Both Dallas and Philadelphia will try to level their series at 2-2 when they host Game 4s today.