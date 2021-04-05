Embiid braces up Sixers in injury comeback

PHILADELPHIA • Joel Embiid scored 24 points in his return from a 10-game injury absence to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 122-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Saturday.

The Cameroonian centre added eight rebounds and three blocks in his first game since suffering a bruised left knee during the 76ers' win over the Washington Wizards last month.

"It felt great," said Embiid, who played with his knee heavily bandaged. "Just trying to get my rhythm back. I'm going to blame the brace I was wearing. I just felt like I didn't have my rhythm all game. It felt like I wasn't smooth. I hate the brace."

Tobias Harris scored a team-high 32 points, Shake Milton and Ben Simmons each had 14 points and Seth Curry added 13 for the 76ers, who have won 12 of their last 15 contests. The Sixers beat the Timberwolves for the eighth consecutive time, shooting 42 per cent from beyond the arc and 50 per cent from the field.

Still head coach Doc Rivers was not happy despite temporarily going back to the top of the Eastern Conference with an identical 34-15 record alongside the Brooklyn Nets.

"We won the game, but I wasn't thrilled how we played," he said.

"It was one of those sloppy, ugly games. We had so many chances to put the game away, but we refused to do that tonight."

Centre Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 39 points and 14 rebounds, while forward Anthony Edwards chipped in 27 points for NBA bottom team Minnesota, who have lost seven of their last nine games.

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, including six threes, as the league-leading Utah Jazz beat the Orlando Magic 137-91.



Joel Embiid dunking before suffering a knee injury against the Wizards. The 76ers centre returned to action on Saturday. PHOTO: REUTERS



Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 17 points, while Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 15. It was the ninth straight win for the hosts (38-11) and their 22nd in a row at home.

Utah set an NBA record with 18 three-pointers in the first half, surpassing Golden State Warriors' 17 set in 2018.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE