East leaders heat's hearts 'in right place'

MIAMI • The Miami Heat have won eight of their last 10 National Basketball Association (NBA) games with five home victories in a row. It is no wonder, then, that they are enjoying the view at the top of the Eastern Conference after improving their win-loss record to 32-17 on Friday night.

But the team still feel they have much to improve on, especially when it comes to keeping leads.

Gabe Vincent shot six for eight on third-quarter three-point attempts and Jimmy Butler went 16 for 16 on free throws en route to a game-high 26 points, as the Heat beat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 121-114.

The Clippers, who came back to win three games in the past 21/2 weeks after trailing by at least 24 points, could not repeat that feat.

They fell behind by 23 in the third quarter but got only as close as four points with 33.9 seconds left.

"I just think these experiences for our ball club are really important to go through," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said on ESPN.

"The guys' hearts are in the right place. From our perspective, we didn't feel like we played well when we got that lead but again I think you have to credit the other side for a lot of that."

Vincent, starting in place of point guard Kyle Lowry - who missed his sixth straight game due to personal reasons - scored 23 points. He shot seven for 12 from long range for the game.

Butler, playing with a sore left foot, added six rebounds and a game-high nine assists for the Heat, who have the best home record (18-5) in the East.

Heat centre Bam Adebayo added 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

"It's one of those things, we've got to learn how to play with leads, big leads at that," he said.