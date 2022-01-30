East leaders heat's hearts 'in right place'

MIAMI • The Miami Heat have won eight of their last 10 National Basketball Association (NBA) games with five home victories in a row. It is no wonder, then, that they are enjoying the view at the top of the Eastern Conference after improving their win-loss record to 32-17 on Friday night.
But the team still feel they have much to improve on, especially when it comes to keeping leads.
Gabe Vincent shot six for eight on third-quarter three-point attempts and Jimmy Butler went 16 for 16 on free throws en route to a game-high 26 points, as the Heat beat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 121-114.
The Clippers, who came back to win three games in the past 21/2 weeks after trailing by at least 24 points, could not repeat that feat.
They fell behind by 23 in the third quarter but got only as close as four points with 33.9 seconds left.
"I just think these experiences for our ball club are really important to go through," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said on ESPN.
"The guys' hearts are in the right place. From our perspective, we didn't feel like we played well when we got that lead but again I think you have to credit the other side for a lot of that."
Vincent, starting in place of point guard Kyle Lowry - who missed his sixth straight game due to personal reasons - scored 23 points. He shot seven for 12 from long range for the game.
Butler, playing with a sore left foot, added six rebounds and a game-high nine assists for the Heat, who have the best home record (18-5) in the East.
Heat centre Bam Adebayo added 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
"It's one of those things, we've got to learn how to play with leads, big leads at that," he said.
"Got to learn how to not let them come back, get those timely stops, get those timely buckets where it creates that distance."
The victory was Miami's first over the Clippers since Dec 8, 2018, breaking a six-game losing streak in the series. Luke Kennard led the Clippers with 23 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter. Eric Bledsoe added 19 points, and Justise Winslow contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Heat stretched their lead to 85-62 in the third quarter before settling for a 96-80 advantage headed to the fourth.
Los Angeles cut their deficit to 117-113 in the final minute, but Butler made four free throws in the last 29 seconds to secure Miami's win.
"We don't want to keep getting down for sure," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.
"We are going to keep battling, keep fighting. I just think in the huddle, coming back, we just try to get some energy guys back in the game once the lead kind of goes south."
The Heat are ahead of Chicago in the East, as the Bulls dropped to 30-18 after a 131-122 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
Dejounte Murray scored 29 points and dished out 12 assists as the Spurs took charge in the third quarter and held on to win. Former Spur DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points for the Bulls in his first return to the Alamo City after signing with Chicago in the off-season.
In Arizona, Chris Paul collected 21 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as Western Conference leaders Phoenix Suns won their ninth straight game by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-124.
Devin Booker led all scorers with 29 points to go along with nine assists for the Suns (39-9).
Elsewhere, Miles Bridges scored 26 points and Ish Smith provided a large boost off the bench with 22 points, as hosts Charlotte held off the injury-riddled Los Angeles Lakers 117-114.
LeBron James missed his second game in a row with a sore knee.
