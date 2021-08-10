Durant's 4 more years with Nets worth $268m

NEW YORK • The Brooklyn Nets officially announced the signing of National Basketball Association (NBA) star Kevin Durant, fresh off his third Olympic gold medal with the United States basketball team in Tokyo, to a multi-year extension on Sunday.

The team declined to give details, but the forward's media company, Boardroom, said that it was a four-year, US$198 million (S$268.3 million) extension.

Durant, who turns 33 next month, is an 11-time All-Star and two-time Finals Most Valuable Player, when he won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

He ruptured his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, causing him to sit out all of the 2019-20 season, but returned last season.

"Kevin is a transcendent talent who continues to drive and push this franchise and the game of basketball globally," said Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with him for years to come."

While missing sizeable parts of the last season with multiple injuries, and also testing positive for Covid-19, Durant played 35 games and averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. In the play-offs, he recorded 34.3 points per game and dropped 48 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Though the Nets lost, it marked the highest-scoring individual performance in a Game 7 in NBA history and Durant also became the US men's team's all-time leading scorer in Japan.

According to Boardroom, Durant declined a player option for the 2022-23 season, while adding four more years through the 2025-26 season.

The extension will take Durant past US$500 million in career on-court earnings.

