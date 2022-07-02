Durant demands exit, Jokic signs historic deal

NEW YORK • The National Basketball Association (NBA) free agency negotiating window opened on Thursday, with several stars poised to leave their teams and others agreeing to super-max extensions.

According to multiple media reports, All-Star forward Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, said the two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors was eyeing a move to either the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat, the NBA finalists in the 2021 and 2020 seasons respectively.

However, the Nets are aiming to get the best deal possible for the 2014 Most Valuable Player with four years remaining on his contract.

Last year, Durant, 33, re-signed with the Nets for four years and US$198 million (S$276.2 million).

He arrived in Brooklyn in 2019, departing Golden State to form a "Big Three" alongside Kyrie Irving and later James Harden, but the star trio never gelled.

Irving missed much of the 2021-22 season after declining to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a disgruntled Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in February and the Nets were swept in the first round of the play-offs by the Boston Celtics.

Despite Irving exercising his option to remain under contract with the Nets for US$36.5 million in the upcoming season, trade rumours still persist regarding a swop with Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers, who also opted in earlier this week.

While the Nets reel from the potential and permanent break-up of their roster, New York's other NBA team, the Knicks, have lured free agent Jalen Brunson to Madison Square Garden without the guard giving the Dallas Mavericks the chance to retain him.

Brunson was the Mavs' second-best performer behind All-Star Luka Doncic as the team made it to the Western Conference Finals in May before losing to eventual NBA champions Golden State.

The Knicks' four-year, US$104 million contract for the 25-year-old gives the team a solid backcourt alongside R.J. Barrett.

Two-time defending NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic will, however, stay with the Denver Nuggets on a five-year, US$264 million super-max contract extension that is the biggest in league history.

The agreement had been widely expected even though the Nuggets were eliminated in the first round of the play-offs by the Warriors, with the Serbian centre, 27, telling The Denver Post he was in a "good relationship with everybody from owner to equipment manager".

